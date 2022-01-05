Mary Trump Guesses Why Donald Trump Ignored Ivanka's Pleas To Stop Capitol Riot

Mary Trump suggested Monday that her uncle, former President Donald Trump, ignored his daughter Ivanka Trump’s pleas on Jan. 6 to stop the riot at the U.S. Capitol because he was enjoying the spectacle and hoped it would keep him in power.

The author and psychologist was asked to weigh in on the revelation that Ivanka Trump had repeatedly implored her father to “stop this violence” as a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol to try to stop an official count of the Electoral College votes that had given the presidential win to Joe Biden.

“He was getting off on it, and there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much and he probably wanted it to get worse,” Mary Trump said on SiriusXM’s “Dean Obeidallah Show.”

“You know, the only reason people like Ivanka and others were telling him to stop it is because, in their view, it had gotten out of control. Like they really thought that they could control this monster they’d created and were probably hoping for a bloodless coup.”

“He probably thought, one, that it was fun to watch all these people being murderous on his behalf,” she added. “But two, that that would be the best way for him to stay in power.”

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack recently disclosed that multiple members of Trump’s inner circle, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and several Fox News personalities, privately urged him to call off his supporters as they ransacked the Capitol.

