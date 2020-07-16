Mary Trump Burns Cousin Ivanka: 'She Doesn't Do Anything'

Although Ivanka Trump has claimed she wants to be a moderating force on her dad, President Donald Trump, her cousin Mary Trump isn’t impressed with the first daughter’s job performance.

“She doesn’t do anything. She spouts bromides on social media, but either she tries to have an impact and fails, or just isn’t interested in having an impact,” Mary Trump told the Washington Post. “I can’t think of one thing she’s done to show that she’s moderate or a moderating influence.”

Mary Trump said instead that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner ― both of whom have White House posts as senior advisers to the president ― are his “enablers.”

She gave the same label to his various chiefs of staffs and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who she said is “perfectly willing to put up with all sorts of egregious behavior [from the president] to get his own agenda through.”

Mary Trump has been giving media interview to tout ner new book, “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man,” exposes Trump family secrets depicts the president in an extremely unfavorable light. Still, she doesn’t think it will have much of an effect on her uncle or his hard-core supporters.

“I’d seen enough in the last few years to know that no one thing is going to make a bit of difference,” she said. “This is going to be — using the expression loosely — death by a thousand lashes, right, and maybe in this case it’s going to take a million lashes, so it’s more about adding to the record of egregious things that have happened and for which there has been no accountability.”

