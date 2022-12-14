What's Hot

'Qatargate' Scandal Allegedly Involving Cash Bribes Rocks European Parliament

Ex-CNN Producer Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charge In Deal

Jennifer Coolidge Says She ‘Tried To Talk’ ‘White Lotus’ Creator Out Of Ending

U.S. Scientists Confirm Major Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Quarrel For Real On 'Undisputed' And It's Intense

Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between Cameron And Harper In ‘White Lotus’

Inside Chuck Schumer's Long Game On Judges

People Are Calling Out Bethenny Frankel For Repeated Meghan Markle Criticism

Lily Collins Confesses To Stealing On 'Late Show' And Now She's In A Pickle

Oregon Governor Commutes All Of State's Death Sentences

The Worst Job In Washington? Dems Struggle To Find Senate Campaign Head

Fox Business Host Tells Elaine Chao 'We Were All Appalled' By Trump's Racist Post

Politics
Donald Trumpivanka trump jared kushner2024 electionMary L. Trump

Mary Trump Suggests Why Cousin Ivanka And Jared Kushner Are Ditching Donald Trump

The former president's older daughter has said she doesn't plan to be involved in his 2024 presidential campaign.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are distancing themselves from Donald Trump because he is “losing value” and it’s not “worth it for them anymore,” according to the former president’s niece Mary Trump.

“Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party and in terms of politics generally, and Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald’s doing, so they don’t need him to the same degree they might have,” Mary Trump said Sunday on MSNBC.

“And they probably understand on some level that staying so closely allied with him for so long probably damaged them, at least socially.”

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author of two books about the former president, noted that Donald Trump’s inner circle is highly transactional.

“A lot of people again are making the calculation that it just isn’t worth it for them anymore,” she said.

Ivanka Trump, who was a senior adviser in her father’s White House, was absent from his 2024 campaign announcement last month, though her husband attended.

Shortly after the announcement, Ivanka Trump issued a statement saying she had decided to focus on her family and would not be involved in politics this time around.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said.

Jared Kushner also served in a senior role in the Trump White House. They declined to accept salaries for their posts but did reap hundreds of millions of dollars in outside income in business deals that many criticized as conflicts of interest.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community