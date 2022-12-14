Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are distancing themselves from Donald Trump because he is “losing value” and it’s not “worth it for them anymore,” according to the former president’s niece Mary Trump.

“Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party and in terms of politics generally, and Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald’s doing, so they don’t need him to the same degree they might have,” Mary Trump said Sunday on MSNBC.

“And they probably understand on some level that staying so closely allied with him for so long probably damaged them, at least socially.”

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author of two books about the former president, noted that Donald Trump’s inner circle is highly transactional.

“A lot of people again are making the calculation that it just isn’t worth it for them anymore,” she said.

Ivanka Trump, who was a senior adviser in her father’s White House, was absent from his 2024 campaign announcement last month, though her husband attended.

Shortly after the announcement, Ivanka Trump issued a statement saying she had decided to focus on her family and would not be involved in politics this time around.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said.