Mary Trump Speculates Jared Kushner Could Be Mar-a-Lago Snitch

Mary Trump is speculating that Jared Kushner may be the mystery mole close to the former president who reportedly tipped off federal law enforcement officials about White House documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump’s niece tapped Ivanka Trump’s husband and former White House adviser Kushner when asked in a radio interview Friday on “The Dean Obeidallah Show” for her best guess on the mole’s identity. The informant reportedly not only knew of the existence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago but specifically where they were kept, according to The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek.

“We need to start with who would have access to this stuff,” Mary Trump noted.

She also hinted that Kushner — who has apparently become increasingly distant from Donald Trump — may have aided federal officials because of suspicions or trouble associated with his mammoth business deal with the Saudis after he left the White House.

“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion,” Trump noted, referring to the eye-popping investment from the Saudi sovereign fund in Kushner’s new private equity firm, even though he had no previous experience running such an operation.

The fund is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who American intelligence has determined ordered the murder of Washington Post Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We need to look very hard at why he [Kushner] has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in ... to get out of trouble — or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in,” she continued. “It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position.”

She hedged: “I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be.”

Mary Trump points the finger at Jared Kushner as the Trumpworld mole. pic.twitter.com/OMEOP34twl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 13, 2022

Others are also speculating about Kushner’s possible role because of the extraordinary Saudi investment in his business, the Saudis’ close ties to the Trump administration, and their likely interest in U.S. intelligence that conceivably could be in classified documents taken from the White House.

FBI agents last Monday collected around 20 boxes of items from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified information, some of it top secret material.

The former president is now being probed for possible violation of the Espionage Act, obstruction of an investigation, and removing or destroying records.

TV talk show host Thom Hartmann noted on Twitter that the Saudis — or Russian President Vladimir Putin — would pay “billions” for valuable American intelligence.

Newsweek reports that the documents Trump stole include payroll records for US spies.



Exactly the kind of thing for which Putin or Saudi Arabia would pay the Trump family billions.



Was there a bidding war the Saudis won with their $2 billion to Jared?https://t.co/EBRwXY7mwJ — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) August 13, 2022

Radio host Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, apparently has his own suspicions about Kushner, Donald Trump, the Saudis — and Hunter Biden.

Why did Trump take these classified documents? To help his personal business deals? Did Jared Kushner ask him to take documents to help his future biz deals? Did he plan to use them to undermine Pres Biden? Was Hunter Biden info in them he planned to use as get out of jail card? — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 13, 2022

Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen told Business Insider last week that he also thought Kushner — or one of Trump’s children — could be the informant.

“It’s definitely a member of his inner circle,” Cohen said.

Kushner could not immediately be reached for comment.