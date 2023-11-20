Mary Trump Grimaces At Kathy Griffin’s Claim About Donald Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Comedian Kathy Griffin had Mary Trump wincing after she detailed one thing about Mary Trump’s uncle, Donald Trump, that she believes “doesn’t really get enough press.”

Griffin claimed the former president had “a distinct smell” when she spent time with him during appearances she made as a guest during challenges on his “Apprentice” business reality television show.

“It’s like body odor with kind of like a scented makeup products,” Griffin recalled on “The Mary Trump Show” podcast.

“But you can smell the hair products even outdoors,” she added.

How do you SURVIVE Donald fatigue?



Tonight legendary comedian Kathy Griffin and I have a RAW, INTRIGUING and often FUNNY discussion on the personal impact Donald has had on Kathy’s life, how she’s bounced back, and keeps on fighting.



This is just the trailer! FULL link here:… pic.twitter.com/TYrbpcP3N8 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 15, 2023

Mary Trump grimaced at the description of her uncle, of whom she has become a fierce critic.

”Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest. I know,” Griffin responded in a video shared online by Mediaite.

Mary Trump lightheartedly suggested someone channel her uncle’s fragrance into a scented candle. “That’ll fly off the shelves at Christmas,” she joked.

After all, Trump has fundraised off his mug shot that was taken following his arrest in Georgia on charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election results in the state. And actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop sells a candle called: “This Smells Like My Vagina.”