Mary Trump Says Letitia James’ Latest Move Will Push Her Uncle ‘Closer To The Edge’

Mary Trump believes New York Attorney General Letitia James’ latest statement about Donald Trump will not sit well with the former president at all.
On Tuesday, James said she would request to seize Donald Trump’s assets if he doesn’t pay the $355 million fine stemming from his civil fraud trial over his business practices in New York.
James said if Trump “does not have the funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”
In her Substack newsletter, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and author, said that remark will get to her uncle on two fronts.
“Knowing Donald as I do, here’s why I know this statement will make push him closer to the edge,” she wrote.
“First, James implies that there’s a possibility Donald does not have enough cash to satisfy the judgment; that alone is enough to enrage him,” she explained, noting that her uncle is “obsessed with his net worth and he goes to great lengths to convince people he is enormously wealthy.”
She added, “It’s a significant part of his identity.”
Mary Trump also pointed to James’ suggestion that the former president’s 40 Wall Street Trump Building in Manhattan was on the table.
“Donald will not like this,” she said.
The GOP front-runner has, for years, gone out of his way to present himself as wealthier than he is. After he dropped off Forbes’ list of the nation’s wealthiest 400 people last year, the magazine noted the ranking was one that “Trump has obsessed over for decades, relentlessly lying to reporters to try to vault himself higher on the list.”
Trump was ordered to pay the multimillion-dollar fine in the New York fraud case after a judge ruled he had overinflated his wealth for decades to secure better financial terms from lenders and insurers.