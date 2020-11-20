'No Pardons. No Immunity': Mary Trump Says Her Family Must Pay

“He’s directly responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans,” she said. “He’s got blood on his hands, and he needs to be held to account, so I hope President-elect Biden keeps that in mind come January.”

Mary Trump warned before the Nov. 3 election that her uncle would not accept a loss and would attempt to stop the transfer of power because he is afraid of criminal prosecution once he leaves office.

Asked in September how far she thought her uncle would go, she replied, “Farther than you can possibly imagine.”

Trump and his legal team have filed dozens of suits attempting to invalidate the vote in multiple states. He is also leaning on local election officials in an apparent attempt to stop the certification of the vote, and he’s invited Republican lawmakers from Michigan to the White House on Friday ― a move critics fear could be an attempt to pressure them into nullifying the state’s popular vote, which was won by Biden, and appointing their own electors for Trump.