Mary Trump Says ‘Virulently Racist' President Used Racial, Anti-Semitic Slurs

Mary L. Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, said Thursday she has heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs, the latest bombshell claim made after the publication of her book about the president and his family.
Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump said she had directly heard the president use the N-word but that the public shouldn’t be surprised due to his history of making racist statements and his defense of white supremacists while in office.
Maddow: “I have to press you on it a little bit if just to ask if the president, if your uncle, was an exception to that in your family or if you ever heard him express, either use anti-Semitic slurs, or the N-word or other racist slurs or other sentiments like that, did you hear it from him, too?”
Mary Trump: “Oh, yeah, yeah, of course I did. I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”
Maddow: “Have you heard the president use the N-word?”
Mary Trump: “Yeah.”
Maddow: “And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?”
Mary Trump: “Yes.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claims. The full interview with Maddow is set to air later Thursday.
Mary Trump has given a series of scorched-earth interviews this week following the publication of her controversial book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” The president’s younger brother had sued for a temporary restraining order last month to stop its publication, saying the contents violated a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed. But the courts rejected those arguments, and the book broke its publisher’s first-day sales record, with 950,000 copies purchsed.
The White House has moved to undercut Mary Trump’s shocking assertions, saying simply the book “is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest.”
It’s not the first time the president has been accused of using an offensive slur. Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who served in the White House before she was fired, claimed in her own book, “Unhinged,” that Trump used the N-word while he hosted the reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice.” Her accusations were never substantiated.
Speaking with ABC News this week, Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s oldest brother, the late Fred Trump Jr., called on the president to resign and said if he were elected to a second term it would be the “end of American democracy.”
“He is utterly incapable of leading this country,” she told ABC host George Stephanopoulos. “And it’s dangerous to allow him to do so, based on what I’ve seen my entire adult life.”