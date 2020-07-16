Mary Trump Says ‘Virulently Racist' President Used Racial, Anti-Semitic Slurs

Maddow: “I have to press you on it a little bit if just to ask if the president, if your uncle, was an exception to that in your family or if you ever heard him express, either use anti-Semitic slurs, or the N-word or other racist slurs or other sentiments like that, did you hear it from him, too?”

Mary Trump: “Oh, yeah, yeah, of course I did. I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today.”

Maddow: “Have you heard the president use the N-word?”

Mary Trump: “Yeah.”

Maddow: “And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?”

Mary Trump: “Yes.”