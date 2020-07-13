Judge Denies Trump Family's Attempt To Block Niece From Promoting Tell-All Book

The Trump family’s attempt to squash the release of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has been denied.
On Monday, a judge in New York lifted a restraining order that prevented the president’s niece from publicizing her new book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
Previously, a judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could publish the book but that Mary Trump couldn’t promote it because of a nondisclosure agreement she signed decades ago to settle the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr.
Judge Hal Greenwald wrote that the confidentiality clause she signed was too broad, with “too many words, with too many meanings” Deadline reported.
Greenwald’s ruling came a day before the book is scheduled to be officially released.
Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boutrous, praised the ruling in a three-part tweet, saying “the court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern.”
“Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves,” he added.
Mary Trump’s spokesperson, Chris Bastardi, also praised the ruling while throwing a little shade toward her relatives in the White House.
Read the ruling below.