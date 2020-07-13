Judge Denies Trump Family's Attempt To Block Niece From Promoting Tell-All Book

The Trump family’s attempt to squash the release of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has been denied.

On Monday, a judge in New York lifted a restraining order that prevented the president’s niece from publicizing her new book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Previously, a judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could publish the book but that Mary Trump couldn’t promote it because of a nondisclosure agreement she signed decades ago to settle the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr.

Judge Hal Greenwald wrote that the confidentiality clause she signed was too broad, with “too many words, with too many meanings” Deadline reported.

Greenwald’s ruling came a day before the book is scheduled to be officially released.

Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boutrous, praised the ruling in a three-part tweet, saying “the court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern.”

“Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves,” he added.

Justice Greenwald has denied the Trump family’s effort to block Mary Trump’s book. Link to decision here. https://t.co/OpJE4ihEqM. 1/3 — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) July 13, 2020

My statement: “The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern. The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to . . . 2/3 — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) July 13, 2020

. . . participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves.” 3/3 — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) July 13, 2020

Mary Trump’s spokesperson, Chris Bastardi, also praised the ruling while throwing a little shade toward her relatives in the White House.

Statement from @chrisbastardi, spokesman for Mary Trump:



“Now that the unconstitutional gag order has finally been lifted, we are sure the White House and America are looking forward to finally hearing what Mary has to say.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 13, 2020

Read the ruling below.

