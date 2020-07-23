Mary Trump Shares The 'Crucial Reason' Trump Has 'Gotten As Far As He Has'

Mary L. Trump, President Donald Trump’s niece, on Wednesday shared what she said is the “crucial reason” her uncle has found success despite his many shortcomings.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show,” Mary Trump said that while she believes the president demonstrates “sociopathic tendencies” such as an inability to show empathy, he “is not high functioning at all.”

“We’re talking about a man who I do not believe could function in the real world on his own,” she said. “But a crucial reason that he’s gotten as far as he has is because he’s continually protected by what I consider institutions.”

“He’s had all of his needs taken care of, he’s never been held accountable, he’s been protected from his failures, and been allowed to fail upwards spectacularly.”

With these aspects of his personality in mind, and knowing how they would be reinforced by his powerful office, Mary Trump said the night her uncle was elected president was “one of the worst nights of my life.”

Mary Trump has given a string of blistering interviews following the publication of her tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” which sold a staggering 950,000 copies during its first day on sale. She has repeatedly cited a lack of accountability, along with other elements of his upbringing. as a crucial factor leading to Trump’s most egregious transgressions.

The book was published earlier this month after a court battle attempting to block its publication.

Watch a clip of the interview below.

TONIGHT! In a late night exclusive, @StephenAtHome sits down with President Trump's niece, @MaryLTrump, who provides insight into what she describes as the President's disturbing pathologies. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RM621jvxdW — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 23, 2020

