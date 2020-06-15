Trump’s Niece To Publish Tell-All Including ‘Salacious’ Details About President: Report

President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, is set to publish a revealing book about her uncle just weeks before the Republican National Convention, The Daily Beast reported Sunday night.

The book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough,” will be released in August and reportedly include “salacious” stories about the president. The Beast notes the book will reveal Mary Trump as the source behind a landmark investigation by The New York Times that detailed a series of financial schemes Trump was involved in in the 1990s that helped his parents dodge millions in taxes.

The story, which showed Trump inherited today’s equivalent of more than $400 million from his father’s real estate empire as part of the schemes, won a Pulitzer Prize.

“As she is set to outline in her book, Mary was a primary source for the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper,” the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the book.

Mary Trump has largely remained out of the spotlight since 2000 when her family was engaged in a bitter court battle over the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump Sr.

The Beast said the tell-all will also include conversations with Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, and contain “intimate and damning throughs about her brother.”

Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 from a heart attack due to complications from alcoholism. He had, for a time, been a potential heir to the Trump business, but left the company to work for an airline.

In an interview last year with The Washington Post, the president said he regretted pressuring his brother about the decision to leave the family business.

“I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump told the outlet. “It was just not his thing. . . . I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake.”

The Daily Beast notes Mary Trump’s book will address her father’s alcoholism and allege that “Donald and Fred Trump Sr. contributed to his death and neglected him at critical stages of his addiction.”

The book will be released on Aug. 11 by Simon & Schuster. Several major RNC events will take place in Florida later that month, including Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination.