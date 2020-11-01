Mary Trump Lashes 'Vile' President For Encouraging MAGA Truck Violence

Psychologist Mary Trump on Sunday attacked her uncle, President Donald Trump, as “vile” for encouraging violence by Trump-supporting truckers on the road.
Scores of trucks bristling with Make America Great Again signs and flags swarmed a Joe Biden bus caravan on a busy Texas highway Friday, and one appeared to collide with a car in the caravan, forcing it out of its lane.
Donald Trump praised the action on Twitter and later at a rally Saturday, calling it a “hot thing” and boasting that the ambush was trending on Twitter. The FBI is investigating the incident, The Texas Tribune reported.
“He is vile,” Mary Trump told Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.” He is “actively calling on American citizens to commit violence against other American citizens simply for voicing their opinions.”
This is “so dangerous,” she added. “He is doing the same thing, [encouraging] his armed supporters to go watch the polls. And we know which neighborhoods he’s sending these people to.”
The president is so “desperate” to win that he will do “anything,” she argued. “Unfortunately, he has considerable power at his disposal to ... create the kind of chaos to potentially put our elections in disarray.”
Mary Trump warned, “Please understand that he will allow violence to be committed in his name in order to take this election because he knows he can’t win it legitimately.”
The Biden campaign has slammed the truck ambush.
“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.
Check out the video with Mary Trump’s interview up top. Her comments about the MAGA truck operation begin at 1:40.
You can watch her comments about Donald Trump’s desperation below.
