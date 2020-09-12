Mary Trump Delivers A Stark Warning About 4 More Years Of Her 'Weak' Uncle

Mary Trump held little back when predicting what the reelection of her uncle, President Donald Trump, will do to the country.

The president’s niece ― who revealed multiple damning details about her uncle in her tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man” ― told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday that the president is “a very sick man” and is “never going to get better.”

“He’s only going to get worse and if it suits his purposes he will take this entire country down with him and he clearly has a lot of people willing to help him do just that,” Mary Trump warned viewers. “So please vote carefully.”

Check out Mary Trump’s comments here:

Mary Trump, elsewhere in the interview, slammed her uncle’s enablers in the GOP, his lies and administration’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic and described him as “fundamentally a racist,” saying he “thrives in chaos and division” because “he is so weak and incompetent.”

Check out the full interview here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!