LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Gene Blevins / Reuters Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died. She was 76 years old.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Wilson said there was a moment when she realized they had a hit song.

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images The Supremes performed on "The Ed Sullivan Show," in 1964. From left: Florence Ballard, Diana Ross and Mary Wilson.

“I remember that instead of going home on the bus, we flew,” she told The Associated Press in 2014. “That was our first plane ride. We flew home. We had really hit big.”

The group also recorded the hit songs “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Up the Ladder to the Roof,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

“I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme,” said Motown founder Berry Gordy in a statement Monday night, according to Variety. “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’

Early Tuesday, friends, colleagues and fans shared their thoughts and remembrances on social media:

To a female trailblazer and forever Sweetheart of Motown, who brought many timeless records for generations to come - Thank You.



Your art and your legacy will forever live on in the Motown story. From our Motown family, rest in paradise @MWilsonSupreme 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YwsZM41g9v — Motown Records (@motown) February 9, 2021

RIP to iconic soulful pioneer Mary Wilson, original member of The Supremes and author of ‘Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme.’ pic.twitter.com/iaZBRej5Nt — DJ Soul Sister (@djsoulsister) February 9, 2021

Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes has passed. Thank you for your presence, beautiful voice and vision. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/fYKMKGngXD — ESHE Magazine ™ (@ESHEmagazine) February 9, 2021

OMG! Mary Wilson of the Supremes has died suddenly. I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour & never could have imagined this. So full of life & great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest In Supreme Peace Mary. https://t.co/E9CmwF1Hum — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 9, 2021

Thank you for a lifetime of music, Mary Wilson. Your voice will live forever. — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 9, 2021

RIP Mary Wilson. Met her at @BM_AG about 10 years ago and as someone who grew up listening to Motown, it was like meeting royalty. She was lovely and I was the goofy fan who told her this was my favourite song

Automatically Sunshine https://t.co/UAszL0FFVm via @YouTube — Geoff Coleman (@colebagski) February 9, 2021

I remember going to see the Mary Wilson Supreme Legacy collection m and being so in love and obsessed with Mary Wilson ..i bought her book and retold my mom everything she already knew Lolol like i had the tea https://t.co/Qo03f0duJN — Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) February 9, 2021

RIP MARY WILSON. THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES, WE’RE GOING TO MISS YOU DARLING. pic.twitter.com/kkUICQEc3s — Paul Haye (@realPaulHaye) February 9, 2021

I’m heartbroken this morning. Rest In Peace, Mary. You were a legend and such a wonderful and brilliant human being. One of the honors of my life was getting to know you. “Mary Wilson Dead: Supremes Co-Founder Was 76 - Variety” https://t.co/lCNNWcibFO — Jonathan Vaughn (@lamplighterjv) February 9, 2021

