20 Photos That Look Back At Mary Wilson's Supreme Style

Mary Wilson, Motown legend and founding member of the Supremes, died Tuesday at age 76.
Over the course of her decadeslong career, Wilson, along with fellow Supremes Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, achieved huge success, fame and plenty of No. 1 hits ― and there was no shortage of photo-ops.
The Supremes often appeared in coordinated outfits, both on and off stage, wearing everything from sparkly gowns to tailored suits. After leaving the group in 1977, Wilson was often seen at the Kentucky Derby, where she showed off an impressive hat collection.
In honor of the legendary singer’s life, we’re looking back at Wilson’s style both as a Supreme and beyond.
1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
1965
Icon and Image via Getty Images
1966
Bettmann via Getty Images
1968
PA Images via Getty Images
1970
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
1970
Malcolm Croft - PA Images via Getty Images
1979
Bettmann via Getty Images
1981
Ron Galella via Getty Images
1983
Fairfax Media Archives via Getty Images
1987
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
2006
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
2006
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
2008
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
2011
Stephen Cohen via Getty Images
2012
Araya Doheny via Getty Images
2013
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
2016
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
2019
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
2020
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images