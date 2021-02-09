Style & Beauty

20 Photos That Look Back At Mary Wilson's Supreme Style

The Motown legend, who died Tuesday at age 76, wore many (fashionable) hats over the years.

Mary Wilson, Motown legend and founding member of the Supremes, died Tuesday at age 76.

Over the course of her decadeslong career, Wilson, along with fellow Supremes Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, achieved huge success, fame and plenty of No. 1 hits ― and there was no shortage of photo-ops.

The Supremes often appeared in coordinated outfits, both on and off stage, wearing everything from sparkly gowns to tailored suits. After leaving the group in 1977, Wilson was often seen at the Kentucky Derby, where she showed off an impressive hat collection.

In honor of the legendary singer’s life, we’re looking back at Wilson’s style both as a Supreme and beyond.

1965
Bettmann via Getty Images
The Supremes: Florence Ballard, Diana Ross and Mary Wilson, circa 1965.
1965
Icon and Image via Getty Images
Wilson (right) and the Supremes performing in London on March 18, 1965.
1966
Bettmann via Getty Images
Wilson (center) and the Supremes in New York City on Feb. 25, 1966.
1968
PA Images via Getty Images
Cindy Birdsong, Diana Ross and Mary Wilson at EMI Records in 1968.
1970
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Mary Wilson in 1970.
1970
Malcolm Croft - PA Images via Getty Images
Mary Wilson with the Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limousine custom-built for John Lennon in 1970.
1979
Bettmann via Getty Images
Mary Wilson in New York City on Aug. 29, 1979.
1981
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Mary Wilson at a party in New York City on Dec. 2, 1981.
1983
Fairfax Media Archives via Getty Images
Mary Wilson and Dawn Fraser walk in Australia on June 22, 1983.
1987
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mary Wilson at the Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 23, 1987.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Mary Wilson in 1990.
2006
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
Mary Wilson at a Woman of the Year event in Las Vegas in 2006.
2006
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Mary Wilson arrives at the 10th Annual Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in West Hollywood on Aug. 27, 2006.
2008
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
Mary Wilson at "The Story Of The Supremes" private viewing in London on May 12, 2008.
2011
Stephen Cohen via Getty Images
Mary Wilson at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 7, 2011.
2012
Araya Doheny via Getty Images
Mary Wilson attends the 22nd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala in Beverly Hills on Feb. 26, 2012.
2013
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
Mary Wilson at "Smokey Robinson Presents Human Nature: The Motown Show" in Las Vegas on Feb. 22, 2013.
2016
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
Mary Wilson arrives at the 142nd Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2016.
2019
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Mary Wilson attneds The Paley Center For Media Hosts "A Legendary Evening With Mary Wilson" in Beverly Hills on May 25, 2019.
2020
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
Mary Wilson at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020.
