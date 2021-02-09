20 Photos That Look Back At Mary Wilson's Supreme Style

Over the course of her decadeslong career, Wilson, along with fellow Supremes Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, achieved huge success, fame and plenty of No. 1 hits ― and there was no shortage of photo-ops.

The Supremes often appeared in coordinated outfits, both on and off stage, wearing everything from sparkly gowns to tailored suits. After leaving the group in 1977, Wilson was often seen at the Kentucky Derby, where she showed off an impressive hat collection.

In honor of the legendary singer’s life, we’re looking back at Wilson’s style both as a Supreme and beyond.