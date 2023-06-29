Connecticut State Rep Suffers Violent Attack Following Eid Al-Adha Service

Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan on Wednesday was attacked after attending an Eid al-Adha service with members of her family, police and state officials confirmed.

Khan, a Democrat serving Hartford, Windsor and South Windsor who made history by becoming the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House, has not commented on the incident.

Advertisement

“It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer,” Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “The details of the assault are still unfolding but I know our law enforcement personnel will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.”

Please keep @khanforconn in your prayers.



See my full statement below ⬇️ https://t.co/HECaX5Pb7D pic.twitter.com/Bg6LmOv99W — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 29, 2023

Eid al-Adha, meaning “Feast of Sacrifice,” is an Islamic holiday when many Muslims attend prayer services.

The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged local and federal authorities to launch a probe into the attack, while sharing more details about how the incident unfolded.

Advertisement

Khan was attending the service with a friend, her sister and her three children at the XL Center, an arena in Hartford, when a man allegedly approached the group and began making obscene comments, according to a press release from CAIR-CT.

“Khan told CAIR-CT the attacker grabbed and hit her and threw her to the ground. Another worshipper intervened, chased and held the suspect until police arrived,” the advocacy organization wrote. “Rep. Khan, her sister, and her older daughter wear religious head scarves, or hijab.”

The Hartford Police Department confirmed that 30-year-old Andrey Desmond was arrested in connection with the attack. Desmond is charged with third-degree assault, as well as unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police.

Authorities said they were called to respond to an incident Wednesday morning in downtown Hartford, where they found a man restrained by civilian bystanders after he allegedly made “unwanted advances” toward Khan. The state representative suffered minor injuries and was examined by medical professionals, police said.

CAIR-CT Chair Farhan Memon said more officers should have been assigned to safeguard the religious service.

Advertisement

“Given the size and prominence of the event more officers should have been present,” Memon said. “Other cities and towns in Connecticut have proactively assigned officers to mosques to protect against such attacks.”