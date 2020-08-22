Trump 'Has No Principles' And 'You Can't Trust Him,' His Sister Reportedly Said On Tape

The Post obtained the audio excerpts of the taped conversations after Mary Trump told the newspaper that she learned some of the information in her book — “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man” — from 15 hours of face-to-face talks with her aunt in 2018 and 2019. It was her aunt who told her that the president had paid someone to take the SATs for him, Mary Trump told the Post.

Barry has never spoken publicly about her issues with her brother.

Mary Trump told The Post recently that her uncle is unfit to be president and she aims to do “everything in my power” to elect Joe Biden, the newspaper reported.

Check out the entire story here, with audio clips.