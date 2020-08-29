Trump's Sister Bashes Callous Ivanka Over Separated Migrant Children In New Recordings

New audio recordings reveal Donald Trump’s sister criticizing Ivanka Trump after the president ordered that migrant children be separated from their families at the border.

Maryanne Trump Barry also calls the president’s second son, Eric, “the moron” in the recording released to MSNBC by Mary L. Trump, the niece of Barry and President Trump.

Barry said she couldn’t fault comedian Samantha Bee for her stinging attack on the first daughter as “oblivious” — and worse — after Ivanka, who is also a White House adviser, posted a photo on Instagram in May 2018 of her hugging one of her kids while migrant families were suffering in detention facilities.

“When that damn Ivanka puts this picture of the ‘Madonna and Child’ on Instagram when the big news of the day was how children are getting ripped away from their parents. ... I’d never heard of Samantha Bee, but I couldn’t blame what she said,” Barry said in the recording.

“Eric’s become the moron, publicly,” she added, while Ivanka is a “mini-Donald. He’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.”

As for Donald, he was always preening, she recalled. “Anything he did, he says, ‘Look what I’ve done! Aren’t I wonderful?’ And he’s as tight as a duck’s ass —just like Dad was, really.” Mary Trump told Joy Reid after the excerpts were played that “tight as a duck’s ass” meant that Donald Trump is “really cheap.”

Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., released the first audio excerpts of interviews she conducted with her aunt to The Washington Post last week. She said the interviews were for her new book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Barry said of her brother Donald in those excerpts: “All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean, my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people — not do this.”

Check out the latest recordings in the video up top.

