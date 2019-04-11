Trump's Sister Resigns As Judge, Ending Inquiry Into Alleged Tax Schemes: Report

AFP via Getty Images A New York Times investigation accused President Donald Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry of participating in dodgy tax schemes involving their father's business.

President Donald Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, retired as a federal appellate judge earlier this year and thereby ended an investigation into whether she broke judicial conduct rules by allegedly engaging in tax fraud, The New York Times reported.

Barry, 82, left the bench in February after an in-depth investigation last year by the Times revealed how the Trump family allegedly participated in dodgy tax schemes in the 1990s that increased the wealth Barry and her siblings inherited from their father, Fred Trump. Court officials said on Feb. 1 that an inquiry into Barry was “receiving the full attention” of the judicial conduct council. A little over a week later, Barry submitted her resignation. The probe has now been dropped, according to the Times.

Barry, who had been confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in 1999, had taken inactive senior status in February 2017 after her brother became president.

In its own investigation last year, the Times found that Barry and her siblings were co-owners of a shell company that allegedly siphoned cash from their father’s business by marking up purchases. In addition, the inflated receipts were allegedly used to justify rent increases for thousands of tenants.

A lawyer for President Trump called the allegations “100 percent false” in a statement to the Times last year.

As part of her retirement from the federal bench, Barry is entitled to receive a salary of more than $180,000.