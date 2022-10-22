Video Shows Maryland GOP Candidate Accepting Gift From Proud Boy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party this summer.

The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him.

“Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you,” the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox’s Vimeo account.

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man’s name and shook his hand.

“Nice to meet you,” Cox said, before greeting other supporters.

Video shows GOP gov. nominee Dan Cox accepting gift from Md. Proud Boys https://t.co/Nur4arXaUZ pic.twitter.com/HkoUVxKMCU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 21, 2022

The Washington Post reports the clip was removed after the newspaper contacted Cox’s campaign, which responded with a statement denying an association with the young man.

“In the noise of the victory celebration, it was hard to hear what was being said,” Cox said, adding that he was surprised by the man handing him something and that “frankly, I did not even keep the comb.”

Cox added: “I had never seen him before, and I have not seen him since. I have no affiliation with anyone involved in violence on January 6th, period.”