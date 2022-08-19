Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan slammed GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox as “a nut” who has “no chance whatsoever” of winning the November election.

The term-limited GOP governor, during an interview with WGMD radio on Wednesday, condemned his party’s Donald Trump-backed nominee for attacking former Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 riot, The Washington Post reported.

“He’s not, in my opinion, mentally stable,” Hogan said in the interview. “He wanted to hang my friend, Mike Pence, and took three busloads of people to the Capitol.”

Cox, tweeted “Pence is a traitor” during the riot, and later deleted the tweet, the Frederick News-Post reported.

Hogan, a popular governor frequently at odds with Trump, backed Cox’s primary opponent Kelly Schulz before her loss last month. He has been outspoken about Cox in the past, once calling him a “QAnon whack job.”

FILE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, seen here signing Retirement Tax Elimination Act, criticized GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox for his comments on former Vice President Mike Pence. Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cox, a far-right Maryland state legislator since January 2019, was a speaker at a QAnon rally earlier this year, Vice News reported.

Cox faces Oprah Winfrey-backed Democrat Wes Moore in the November election.

The campaign of Dan Cox, a far-right Maryland state legislator and GOP gubernatorial candidate, has been described as a "long shot" effort by The Washington Post. Brian Witte via Associated Press