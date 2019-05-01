Maryland Democrats Strike Deal To Elect First Black, Female House Speaker

A contentious fight to elect the next Democratic speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates ended in a historic compromise that places Del. Adrienne Jones at the helm of the chamber.

Jones, a 64-year-old veteran lawmaker from Baltimore County, is the first woman and the first African American to serve as House speaker in the state’s history.

The dramatic conclusion of a contest that elicited national attention began Wednesday afternoon when the state’s House Democratic Caucus voted 58-40 to nominate Baltimore City Del. Maggie McIntosh, a liberal, gay woman, over Del. Dereck Davis, a black moderate from Prince George’s County, for the top legislative post.

But McIntosh knew she did not have the votes to win a majority of Democrats and Republicans on the House floor.

As a result, during a private House Democratic Caucus meeting after the caucus vote, she and Davis agreed to drop out and back Jones, according to a lawmaker who was present.

With the chamber’s Democratic supermajority unanimously behind her, Jones won the speakership unanimously on the House floor.

Crucially for Democrats and allied groups nervous about Davis’ candidacy, Jones did not need Republican votes to win the speakership. The outcome averts a situation that critics feared would thwart the majority will and undermine liberal priorities by making the Democratic speaker indebted to the GOP minority.

“I’m happy we came together as a caucus and did not allow the Republicans to drive the narrative, drive a wedge between our party or dictate the outcome of our speaker,” said Del. Ben Barnes, a McIntosh ally and member of House leadership. “We just could not accept the precedent of Republicans intervening in our process.”