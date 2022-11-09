Maryland Legalizes Possession And Use Of Recreational Marijuana

Maryland became the 20th state to legalize the possession and use of recreational marijuana for people older than 21.

Voters moved in favor of amending the current state law, which deems the possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana a civil offense, punishable by a fine of up to $100.

Under the new amendment, individuals 21 and older will be allowed to own and use up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

The vote comes as no surprise. The use of marijuana for medical purposes has been legal in Maryland since 2013. According to a WashingtonPost-University of Maryland poll conducted in September, 73% of voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana. In September, activists launched statewide efforts encouraging voters to approve the referendum.

The possession and use of marijuana is already legal in 19 states, as well as in the District of Columbia. Other states, including four that are traditionally Republican-leaning, also voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

In April, a companion bill was introduced in Maryland that would allow people convicted of marijuana possession to request resentencing or expungement of the offense from their records. Its enactment was contingent on the passage of the ballot measure.

