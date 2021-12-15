Zebras On The Run For Months In Maryland Have Been Captured

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Two zebras running loose since escaping a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught.

Prince George’s County Animal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture weren’t involved in the capture but were told Monday that the animals returned to their herd last week, The Washington Post reported.

In late August, the two zebras fled from an Upper Marlboro farm where officials have said about 40 zebras live. Residents in the region shared sightings of the free-roaming pair on social media, and even Washington’s Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton chimed in on the escape.