Style & BeautyshoppingMakeupTikTok

Mascara Cocktailing: TikTok's Tricky Makeup Trend With Eye-Opening Results

Pro makeup artists reveal the secrets to get this viral look without clumping.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Getty

It seems every influencer these days is either wearing eyelash extensions or falsies, proving the desire for standout lashes is strong. It’s no wonder ― fluttery lashes can instantly wake up tired eyes, dress up a simple eye look and up the drama on a smoky eye.

One lash-boosting method that’s been making the rounds on TikTok doesn’t involve lash glue or a trip to an extension specialist. It’s called mascara cocktailing, and it’s a technique that makeup artists have been doing for years to maximize volume, length and definition. Below, pro makeup artists discuss what exactly mascara cocktailing is as well as how to properly do it — sans clumpiness.

What Is Mascara Cocktailing?

Mascara cocktailing is a technique in which multiple mascaras are used to achieve a desired lash look. Los Angeles-based makeup artist Chloe Majdipour of Beauty By Chloe said this application method is ideal when one mascara on its own might not be able to deliver the results you’re after. There are several combinations of mascaras you can cocktail together (for instance, pairing a curling formula with a volumizing one for a one-two punch of fullness and lift), but the process will vary depending on what you’re seeking.

In any case, by layering on different types of formulas, mascara cocktailing allows you to create your own custom lash look at home, making it a great option for those who don’t want to go through the hassle of applying individual false eyelashes or commit to eyelash extensions.

@jessicaalba

Celebrating #NationalLashDay my fave way - #MascaraCocktail style 😜👁️✨ These are my lengthening and volumizing holy grails 👀 Celebrate with me and tag me in your glam pics or videos 🥂🥰 #SundayFunday #Fabulash #CleanBeauty

♬ Hey It's Me - Official Sound Studio

How To Find Formulas That Are Compatible

Layering on tubes of mascara may sound like it would yield a clumpy mess, but experts agree that if you study each mascara to strategically pair compatible formulas, you’ll be left with great results.

“Some mascaras can be more on the wet side while others have a more dry, mousse-like texture,” Majdipour said. “In general, these two mixed together will cause the lashes to stick together and become super clumpy.”

Instead, stick to mascaras that are meant to achieve different looks — for instance, a lengthening mascara with a volumizing mascara, or a thickening mascara with a separating mascara.

After the formula, consider the mascara wand’s brush shape. An hourglass-shaped brush is typically more dense and has the ability to pick up more product, offering volume and thickness to the root of the lashes that someone with thinner lashes would benefit from, Majdipour said. A mascara wand with a skinny comb shape offers next-level length, while ball-tipped wands can help “accentuate specific areas like the root of the lashes as well as hard-to-reach areas like the inner and outer corners,” said celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez.

Finally, a cone-shaped wand is ideal if you’re going for a winged-out lash look, as the smaller tip allows you to get into the inner corners while the larger end helps elongate the lashes toward the outer corner of the eyes, Majdipour said.

How To Apply Your Mascara Cocktail

Majdipour recommended beginning with a light base before loading up on another mascara for the second layer. “I personally love to start with a lengthening mascara that has a skinny brush,” she said. “Then, after coating each eye, I’ll give 15 to 30 seconds of drying time to allow the next mascara to be built on top of it (rather than them mixing together).”

Next, take a more volumizing mascara with a dense brush to thicken the lashes. For those with straight lashes, Majdipour said to curl the lashes and then apply a waterproof mascara as your first layer to lock in that lift and curl.

To avoid a clumpy mess, Gonzalez said to be mindful of over-applying your mascara, and suggested keeping a clean mascara spoolie handy to separate the lashes in between each application. “This will prevent clumps and will make for a more uniform application,” she said.

You’ll also want to scrape some product off of the wand and onto the side of the tube before applying to your lashes ― this will help you avoid over-coating the lashes at one time, said Majdipour, who recommended working slowly and in thin layers.

@makeup.com

So it looks like Makeup.com Social Media Editor @katlynevap has the perfect cocktail. 🍸 #byloreal #mascaracocktail #mascarahacks

♬ original sound - Makeup.com

When it comes to mascara cocktailing for your lower lashes, both Majdipour and Gonzalez said to keep it natural. “My personal preference is to accentuate the top lashes and leave the bottom lashes looking more natural unless I’m going for a more editorial, dramatic, high fashion look,” said Gonzalez. In general, she said to stick to just one to two coats of the same mascara on the lower lashes, or, for more of a doll-like look, combine a more natural-finish mascara with a volumizing formula to thicken.

Want to try cocktailing yourself? The mascaras below fit the descriptions we’ve mentioned in this story.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Kylie Cosmetics
A vegan lifting mascara
The Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara is a double threat, offering major volume and length with just a few swipes. As a plus, it's made with vegan-friendly waxes like rice bran wax (to ensure it easily spreads) and carnauba wax (for a smooth application). Layer this with your favorite curling mascara for the perfect cocktail.
$24 at Kylie Cosmetics
2
Sephora
An hourglass-shaped wand
Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara features a dramatic hourglass shape for maximum volume. According to New York City-based makeup artist Judi Gabbay, this shape delivers volume in the center of lashes while the tapered ends make it easy to catch those inner and outer corners. Aside from its shape, this noteworthy formula contains lash-conditioning peptides and film-forming polymers that help keep your lashes curled, according to the brand.
$28 at Sephora
3
Ulta
A nourishing lash primer
If the goal is to keep your eyelashes looking good from application to removal, the Smashbox Photo Finish Extension Nourishing Lash Primer is the answer. This mascara-gripping formula goes on white and features a blend of clays for volume as well as conditioning ingredients like castor seed oil and panthenol to keep your lashes in tip-top shape. Swipe this on before your cocktail of mascaras for up to 24 hours of smudge-free lashes.
$26 at Ulta
4
Amazon
A clump-free lengthening mascara
If you're really looking to take your lashes to new heights, turn to Milani's ultra-lengthening Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara. Its flake-free formula is laced with nourishing castor oil and its brush is flexible, meaning it'll coat each and every lash (including those hard-to-reach areas).
$10.22 at Amazon
5
Sephora
A ball-tipped wand
If your lashes are naturally dense, Lawless Beauty's The One and Done Long-Wear Volumizing Mascara is the perfect choice. The brush features elastomer bristles to help define each individual lash, and the castor and argan oil ensures your lashes stay hydrated.
$25 at Sephora
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes! smudge-proof mascara

The Best Tubing Mascaras

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Want To Be A Better Friend? Be More Like Drew Barrymore.

Travel

8 Things People Expect Flight Attendants To Do That Just Aren’t Their Jobs

Wellness

The ‘Arcturus’ COVID Variant Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Wellness

People Who’ve Lost A Spouse Say These Moments Feel The Loneliest

Food & Drink

Grilled Cheese And Grief: How I Cooked My Way Through Postpartum Depression

Relationships

What Do You Do With A Loved One’s Social Media After They Die?

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Wellness

Ever Had A 'Dream Baby'? Here's What It Means.

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do While Hosting Overnight Guests

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Wellness

What End-Of-Life Doulas Want You To Know About Death And Grief

Shopping

Experts Explain Why You Need An Emergency Go Bag (And What Should Be In It)

Shopping

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

Shopping

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Travel

15 Amazing UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Can Visit In The U.S.

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Wellness

Should I Leave A Comment On Someone's Grief-Stricken Social Media Post?

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Wellness

How Bad Is It To Use A Product With A California Prop 65 Warning Label?

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Food & Drink

Not Everyone Wants A Casserole: The Different Ways Cultures Grieve With Food

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Shopping

This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Shopping

The Women-Run Sausage Company That Wants You To Eat More Veggies

Shopping

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Style & Beauty

At-Home Skin Care Devices Dermatologists REALLY Need You To Stop Using

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Irish Coffee, According To Experts

Shopping

22 Convenient Products For Anyone Who's Constantly Jet-Setting

Shopping

Here Are 49 Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous Lip Oils Are The Better Version Of Your Shiniest Lip Gloss

Shopping

What To Have In Your Car To Fix A Flat Tire, According To Women Mechanics

Shopping

16 Time-Saving Items That’ll Actually Give You Time Back In Your Day

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

16 Derm-Recommended Products To Use ASAP If You've Been Neglecting Your Skin

Shopping

The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

Parenting

The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Baby Shower