10 Mascaras Reviewers Say Are Just As Good Or Better Than False Lashes

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A K-beauty mascara that adds length and volume to even the shortest lashes
Heroine Make's waterproof Long and Curl Mascara Super WP is made with lightweight fibers to promote curl and length.
Promising review:
"I love love love this mascara. I’m an everyday false eyelash wearer and I wanted to find a mascara that mimics them and this is exactly that. It does not lie, it’s extremely waterproof and I’ve gone thru several crying sessions and it still doesn’t wanna come off! It really adds such a nice length to your eyes." —lunar
An extreme lash mascara, because falsies are great for special occasions, but they can become uncomfortable
Stila's Huge Extreme Lash mascara uses a blend of soft, flexible waxes.
Promising review:
"By far the best mascara if you want to achieve a false eyelash look. I have tried many times, from drugstore brand to high-end. This is the best mascara ever invented! And it lasts all day." — Patti W.
A Vivienne Sabó mascara that's a cult-favorite formula that stands the test of time
The brand says its Cabaret Premiere mascara will stay clump-free and won't transfer or flake.
Promising review:
"This mascara separates your lashes as you put it on (for real). It looks like I am wearing false eyelashes. It's just an amazing product, that I will NO LONGER go back to my maybelline. (This is huge for me). Never found a mascara this darn good. I swear by this. Please just try this once and leave a review. I think you will be just as impressed as I am. This is my mascara for life now. LOVE LOVE THIS! .... Can you tell haha!" — Simplyme
An Essence Lash Princess Mascara because it's less than $5, and remains one of the best mascaras I have ever tried
This false-effect mascara comes with a conical fiber brush.
Promising review:
"I have probably tried every mascara on the market and this blows them all out of the park. Let me start by saying that I wear contact lenses so it’s important that nothing flake off into my eyes during the day from my mascara and after wearing this mascara countless times I have never had an issue with this. The Mascara goes on easily, it builds, it thickens, it separates. It makes you look like you’re wearing false eyelashes. I can honestly say that I can go out with just mascara and blush and feel made up without having to put on eyeliner and eyeshadow. It doesn’t flake into your eyes even if you accidentally rub your eyes and it’s easily removed with either make up remover or soap and water or the make up eraser pads. I sincerely hope they stay in business because I will be a fan for life and there’s not many things I can say that about." — HSL826
A clean mascara that actually works
Ilia's offering is cruelty free and made with organic bee and carnauba waxes.
Promising review:
"I’m a mascara-holic. I believe in layering mascaras and use several. However, this mascara is amazing. Has multiple sides to the brush, so you only need ONE mascara to get the full effect you want. Just keep switching sides, and see which ones works best! Usually it is multiple sides! Worth it! I use it everyday, and love how my lashes look like I have fake ones on!" — Mary M
A lifting and lengthening mascara
This Patrick Starrr mascara says it can last for 24 hours.
Promising review:
"All I can say is wow! This formula is top tier. It makes my lashes look so long and full. Love how it maintains the lift throughout the entire day. It’s buildable without the clumpy look. Looks like I’m wearing falsies!" — kaylaknight
A tubing mascara if you need a water-resistant option that adds length and volume
Tarte says this mascara will wrap each eyelash in a "tube" rather than weigh it down with pigment.
Promising review:
"I haven't worn mascara in years because it burned my eyes, flaked, clumped, and never did what it said it would do. But Tartelette Tubing Mascara is a true WINNER! I couldn't believe what I saw when I applied it. And I couldn't believe how it opened up my eyes, they look fabulous!" — O
A Maybelline mascara because it has cemented itself as TikTok's favorite lash-enhancing product
Maybelline's Sky High lengthening mascara is infused with bamboo extract.
Promising review:
"My eyelashes look AMAZING! I don't have to use much and it looks like my lashes are false. I have not had any issues with smudging and it lasts all day. It does take a little more effort to remove when washing my face nightly but nothing extreme." — Jackie
A buildable volumizing mascara by Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez's makeup brand
It's called Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara. What more do you need to know?
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with mascara. I do not give 5-star reviews, but this one is a no-brainer. It really lengthens the lashes. Got tons of compliments over that. Most swear my lashes are extensions, but they are not. I work a long day, and I am happy to say that at the end of the day, I don't have raccoon eyes as most mascaras do in this price range. You get the length and no smudge. It's a no-brainer." — TBEASLEY911
A TikTok-approved mascara so you can create a wispy curl that seems to defy gravity
Milan's Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara also has a 4.5-star rating from Target buyers.
Promising review:
"This mascara is amazing! I love that it lifts and increases the volume of my lashes and doesn't clump. I also love the fact it doesn't smudge and I can wear it all day long." — Dtaylor23