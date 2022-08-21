10 Mascaras Reviewers Say Are Just As Good Or Better Than False Lashes

An Essence Lash Princess Mascara because it's less than $5, and remains one of the best mascaras I have ever tried





Promising review: "I have probably tried every mascara on the market and this blows them all out of the park. Let me start by saying that I wear contact lenses so it's important that nothing flake off into my eyes during the day from my mascara and after wearing this mascara countless times I have never had an issue with this. The Mascara goes on easily, it builds, it thickens, it separates. It makes you look like you're wearing false eyelashes. I can honestly say that I can go out with just mascara and blush and feel made up without having to put on eyeliner and eyeshadow. It doesn't flake into your eyes even if you accidentally rub your eyes and it's easily removed with either make up remover or soap and water or the make up eraser pads. I sincerely hope they stay in business because I will be a fan for life and there's not many things I can say that about." — HSL826

This false-effect mascara comes with a conical fiber brush.