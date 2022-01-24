Aja Koska via Getty Images

Wearing a face mask is a part of our everyday lives now, thanks to the pandemic. There have been many updated guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control over the past two years about which masks to wear and when and even how to wear them.

Through it all, we’ve tried to adapt and buy the necessary face masks — when we could find them — and even with these changes, one thing stayed the same: Wearing a mask comes with some discomforts and inconveniences sometimes, particularly if you have to wear them for multiple hours at a time.

Advertisement

Whether your mask is too loose, too tight, makes your glasses fog up or just gets in the way when you take it off to eat, these moments make us wish that a universally-fitting mask existed. Until then, though, there are some mask accessories you can buy to alleviate a few of these problems. We listed them below.