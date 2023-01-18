What's Hot

U.S. News Coronavirus COVID-19 Michigan

Married Couple And Son Sentenced For Killing Security Guard After COVID Mask Row

Calvin Munerlyn was shot dead at a store in Flint, Michigan, in May 2020.
AP

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman’s daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell in the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.

The three were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, a crime that carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole, following a trial that spanned several weeks, The Flint Journal reported.

Munerlyn, 43, was shot at the store just north of downtown Flint shortly after telling Sharmel Teague’s daughter she had to leave because she lacked a mask, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has said.

Two men later came to the store and shot the security guard to death, investigators said.

Bishop’s sister, Brya Bishop, was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced in November to time served and probation.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Michigan flint
