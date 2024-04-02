MaskC Use code FAREWELL at checkout to save 80% on all remaining MaskC inventory.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Although in most regions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer requires the use of face masks, COVID, the flu and RSV are still circulating which having a high-quality mask on hand is always a good idea. And now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on supplies for next to nothing.

Advertisement

MaskC, a face covering brand whose colorful and fashion forward masks have been worn by the likes of Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner and even a Kardashian or two, reported in an email to customers that they are closing up shop and offering a whopping 80% off their remaining inventory while supplies last — just be sure to use the code FAREWELL at checkout.

Available in tons of patterns, bold neons and simple, flattering neutrals the brand alerted customers that stock is dwindling quickly but popular colorways like their blush tones variety pack, black 10-pack along with their floral variety pack are still for purchase. There are even tons of mask options for kids.

MaskC sells two main kinds of masks: non-woven surgical-style masks and KN95s, one of the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended masks for best COVID-19 protection. Both options are breathable and lightweight enough to do anything in them, from running errands to working out.

Advertisement

The three-ply surgical-style mask’s first layer is ultra soft and moisture-proof, while the other two are non-woven fabric that the company claims offers a bacterial filtration efficacy of 95% or higher.

MaskC also says its KN95 masks offer a BFE of or more than 95%. Each has an ergonomically designed shape for comfort as well as a five-ply construction that includes air cotton filtration, polyolefin fiber and a skin-soft layer that won’t cause irritation.