EntertainmentfoxThe Masked SingerDick Van Dyke

'Masked Singer' Unmasks 'Greatest Reveal Ever' And It's Absolutely Awesome

"I think some people thought I was dead," the unmasked celebrity said.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

We’re gonna give you a minute to guess who was unmasked on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday. The singing competition between disguised celebrities kicked off its ninth season with an absolute bang (hint).

Listen to the man in the gnome costume sing “When You’re Smiling.” Closely. His voice has aged a lot. He has lived a lot. But he’s still the man.

The gnome was eliminated, so he had to reveal himself. Prepare to be blown away.

You’ll understand why panelist Ken Jeong is about to call “our greatest reveal ever.” Why host Nick Cannon called him “the most seasoned and decorated entertainer we have had on our show.” And why panelist Nicole Scherzinger was reduced to tears.

It was Dick Van Dyke of “Mary Poppins,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Ninety-seven years young.

“I think some people thought I was dead,” Van Dyke told “Entertainment Weekly” after the broadcast.

Not anymore they don’t, legend.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

