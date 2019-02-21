‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks Lion And Rabbit In Double Elimination (Spoiler Alert)

It was double trouble for celebrities competing on Fox TV’s costumed singing contest “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday — when, for the first time, two disguised famous faces were ousted from the show.

The Rabbit and the Lion both were eliminated at the semifinals stage.

The true identity of the Lion remained a secret until the very end — although panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke did correctly identify the Rabbit.

She's the head of her pack! 🦁 Tweet us your guesses by using #LionMask + #TheMaskedSinger. pic.twitter.com/f5l8l3OWlV — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 21, 2019

Actress and activist Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, was unveiled as the Lion:

And the Rabbit was revealed to be former NSYNC member Joey Fatone.