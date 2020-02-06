“The Masked Singer” eliminated Llama on Wednesday, setting up a reveal that probably shouldn’t have surprised panelists on the Fox TV singing competition. But it did.

The celebrity in the costume proved to be a self-effacing jokester. In his clues package, he said he approached the competition the way he approached his career. Cut to someone sleeping.

He also said he learned to think on his feet and declared in a fit of bravado that he would be “the Greatest of All Time ― the GOAT.”

But in the singing portion, he left little mystery. Listen to him croon Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual.” He doesn’t seem to mask his voice at all.

But the panelists still couldn’t identify him when he got the boot. Guesses included a couple of “Cheers” alums, Woody Harrelson and Kelsey Grammer, and former “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville.

The unmasking revealed the celebrity contestant to be ...

Carey, a comedian and former sitcom star, told the audience, “I had a blast.”

Carey was in good company in Season 3. Five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne was eliminated in the premiere after the Super Bowl.