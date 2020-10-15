“The Masked Singer” unmasked the celebrity in the Baby Alien costume on Wednesday, revealing him to be a much-mocked figure in New York sports history.

And fans clearly haven’t forgotten him. After the ex-jock was voted off the show and removed his getup, they hit Twitter with jokes and clips of this guy’s truly embarrassing moment.

You can see those tweets below but first, play along.

Here’s his clues package:

He sang like someone who’d never sung for a living.

And none of the panelists on the Fox show guessed his identity.

It was former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. The ex-USC Trojan actually guided the Jets to two AFC championship games. But that’s not what he’s best remembered for.

On Thanksgiving in 2012 against the New England Patriots, Sanchez face-planted into the rear end of his offensive lineman Brandon Moore. The impact caused the quarterback to fumble and the ball was recovered by Patriots safety Steve Gregory and returned for a touchdown.

It was dubbed the “Butt Fumble” and the NFL on YouTube called it “easily one of the worst plays in QB Mark Sanchez’s career and in the history of the NFL.”

“Masked Singer” viewers proved he’ll never live it down:

I gotta say. For once, I’m extremely disappointed in @MaskedSingerFOX. How can you have two weeks worth of clue packages and not have a single hint of the Butt Fumble?! Mark Sanchez literally is not known for ANYTHING else. I’m pissed actually. pic.twitter.com/fO2bWhJzgM — Amelia Davis (@amelia_leigh22) October 15, 2020

The butt fumble guy (Mark Sanchez) was #BabyAlienMask NEVER woulda guessed him #TheMaskedSinger — Zack (@ztr523925) October 15, 2020

butt fumble mark sanchez was the baby alien on #TheMaskedSinger 🤣 my dumb ass guessed jason segal or david schwimmer. pic.twitter.com/ngQXSZbcfD — emily ♡ (@emilyyyt99) October 15, 2020

I’m so confused. Mark Sanchez was on the masked singer. Mark Sanchez of butt fumble fame. And he was amazing. pic.twitter.com/JN4l5P2Dfe — Erin Kelly (@erinm_kelly) October 15, 2020

WTH WTH?? that's the biggest shocker ever on #TheMaskedSinger Butt fumble Mark Sanchez is #BabyAlienMask — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) October 15, 2020

Mark Sanchez is trending, which means it's time to bring back one of my fondest sports memories: the BUTT FUMBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/DW6nuRCQ9B — Dylan Janson (@dylanjansont) October 15, 2020