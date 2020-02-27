“The Masked Singer” proved again Wednesday that being a legend in one’s field can be hazardous.

The costumed celebrity competition booted off another giant in entertainment ― perhaps the biggest one of all so far.

Lil Wayne and Chaka Khan had already exited the third season — but in terms of career achievement, this one tops them both. So who is this venerable icon? Find out below.

Her clues package included prayer hands in a picture frame.

Her performance of “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” was a dead giveaway, really.

The Mouse could have been cheesed that she got eliminated, but she didn’t squeak about it during the unmasking.

Turns out, it was R&B goddess Dionne Warwick, a multiple Grammy winner with two Billboard No. 1 hits and 12 in the Top 10, including “Say A Little Prayer For You.” (Remember those prayer hands in the clues package?)

“I had the best time,” the 79-year-old icon said after the unmasking was over. “It was a ball.”

Maybe if her Psychic Friends were still around, they could have predicted the outcome.