'Masked Singer' Unmasks Mouse, Another Legend Cut Too Soon (Spoilers)

The celebrity competition again showed that it's got no mercy toward entertainers who are incredibly good at what they do.

The Masked Singer” proved again Wednesday that being a legend in one’s field can be hazardous.

The costumed celebrity competition booted off another giant in entertainment ― perhaps the biggest one of all so far.

Lil Wayne and Chaka Khan had already exited the third season — but in terms of career achievement, this one tops them both. So who is this venerable icon? Find out below.

Her clues package included prayer hands in a picture frame.

Her performance of “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” was a dead giveaway, really.

The Mouse could have been cheesed that she got eliminated, but she didn’t squeak about it during the unmasking.

Turns out, it was R&B goddess Dionne Warwick, a multiple Grammy winner with two Billboard No. 1 hits and 12 in the Top 10, including “Say A Little Prayer For You.” (Remember those prayer hands in the clues package?)

“I had the best time,” the 79-year-old icon said after the unmasking was over. “It was a ball.”

Maybe if her Psychic Friends were still around, they could have predicted the outcome.

