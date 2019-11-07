'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Penguin And Black Widow (Spoilers)

“The Masked Singer” revealed a comedian behind the Penguin mask and a former child star in a Black Widow costume on Wednesday. And both are linked through a previous gig.

The goofy Fox masquerade eliminated the two in back-to-back episodes after a World Series hiatus.

First to waddle off the show was Penguin, who disclosed in her clues package that she was “relegated to the D-list” before she discovered that “making people laugh” was her ticket.

She sang Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.”

But she got frozen out and had to show her true identity.

It was Sherri Shepherd, comedian, actor and former co-host of “The View.”

In the next episode, Black Widow noted a “cozy den in Memphis” and a “bungalow in Bel Air” while mentioning she’s a “hot homemaker.”

She performed “Believe” by Cher and showed off pretty good vocal chops.

But she still didn’t make the cut.

It was Raven-Symoné, the onetime “Cosby Show” star and also a former co-host on “The View.”