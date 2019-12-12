“The Masked Singer” unmasked Leopard and Thingamajig in Wednesday’s semifinal, revealing a Grammy-winning star and an athlete on the mend.

That leaves Fox, Flamingo and Rottweiler to compete in next week’s grand finale of Fox’s masquerade competition.

Let’s look at the final night for the two eliminated celebrities.

Leopard was the second contestant to say goodbye on Wednesday.

He noted in his clues package that he entered “Masked Singer” so his “cubs would think I’m cool.” An actor in the clip held up pages with the title “Music for Animals.”

He was on the money signing “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey.

Yet he didn’t make the cut. Before we proceed with the reveal, this dude has way too much musical cred to be ousted before the final. (But then again, do did the previously ousted Patti LaBelle). But that’s showbiz.

It was Seal, the Grammy-winning singer known for his hit “Kiss from a Rose.”

As for Thingamajig, a long-term injury to the pro sports star behind the mask allowed him to show off his surprising singing chops.

In his clues bit, he mentioned a tough year with a lot of obstacles and adversity. An actor wore a leg brace in the clip.

He glided through “Walking In A Wonderland.”

But he was sent to the bench permanently for his reveal.

It was Victor Oladipo, a two-time All-Star who plays for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Oladipo is preparing for his return from a quad-tendon rupture he suffered last January.