Bye bye, big bird.

The Swan was eliminated on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, validating her earlier concern that the episode would be her “swan song.”

In a competition that is a fun diversion in scary times for many, the unmasked celebrity revealed herself to be ... oh wait, read on for the clues!

She mentioned falling “down a rabbit hole into the most amazing Wonderland” and moving west to “this wicked world of sunshine.”

“I just hope this isn’t my swan song,” she said.

She sang “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The Swan didn’t make the cut, which allowed Rhino, Night Angel and T. rex to advance. So then it was time for the unmasking.

It was former Disney “Shake It Up” star Bella Thorne, who’s now an award-winning adult film director.

After the reveal, she asked on Twitter whether people were “freaking out yet.”