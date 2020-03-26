T-Rex is now extinct on “The Masked Singer.”

Her elimination on Wednesday’s episode left Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino to advance to the Super Nine, joining Banana, Frog, Kitty, Turtle, White Tiger and Kangaroo.

The celebrity behind the mask is no dinosaur, however. She’s the youngest to depart in a season that has said goodbye to Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin and Bella Thorne.

T-Rex’s clues package emphasized her youth and said she “subscribes to the idea that there is no off day.” We see a boomerang and learn that she “always knows how to win over a crowd.”

She sang a high-energy “Jai Ho” from “Slumdog Millionaire.”

This predator eventually became the prey in the voting and had to high-tail it off the show. But first, she revealed herself.

It was 16-year-old “Dance Moms” alum, “Boomerang” singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa.

“Best time of my life!!” Siwa wrote on Twitter.

— JoJo Siwa!🌈💎🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) March 26, 2020