'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Taco And He's Just A Shell Of Himself (Spoiler)

Taco may be a well-seasoned entertainment veteran, but he’s no longer filling a slot on “The Masked Singer.”

Fox’s costumed competition eliminated him at crunch time, proving that there’s no such thing as a Taco Wednesday.

That left Banana, Kitty and Frog still standing. As for Taco, he didn’t seem so cheesed off about his exit after he stumped all the judges.

So, watch the clues carefully. Like Taco, he said, he helps “people when they get knocked down” and that “it’s all about the laughs, right?” He’s into “entertaining you, America.”

He sang ”“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” by the Four Tops.

But Taco has no chance to win the whole enchilada. He got eaten alive by the voting. So then it was time for the reveal:

It was Tom Bergeron, host of “Dancing with the Stars” and former host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

“This was the most work I’ve done in years,” he said.