'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Tree And She's Tough To Top (Spoiler)

The Tree got chopped from “The Masked Singer” on Tuesday.

The elimination reduced costumed competition on the Fox series to five contestants in the semifinals on Wednesday: Fox, Thingamajig, Leopard, Flamingo and Rottweiler.

The Tree stood tall in defeat, delivering a funny bit about how her name has been mispronounced all these years.

So who was this tinseled celebrity who had spruced up the competition?

In her clue package, she said she missed “the collaboration” and “I miss my friends.” She also said she needed “the cheers more than ever.”

She hit some high notes on “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.

But the Tree got axed, and it was time for the big reveal:

It was former “Saturday Night Live” trouper and “Wine Country” star Ana Gasteyer.

Oh, and it’s pronounced Ah-Nah, “like turn on a light, turn on a switch.”

Thanks for playing, Ana. And happy holidays!