Two contestants on the new season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” are already dressed up with nowhere to go.

Wednesday’s Season 2 premiere of the goofy celebrity competition eliminated the entrants wearing Egg and Ice Cream costumes. (Identity spoilers below.)

Panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger and the studio audience scooped up those two for smackdown rounds of the weakest competitors, and they lost to Skeleton and Ladybug, The Wrap reported.

Then came the unmasking of the ousted pair. Ready?

Former Olympic skater and commentator Johnny Weir was The Egg.

Pro gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins of YouTube and Fortnite fame was Ice Cream.

Let the masquerade madness continue!