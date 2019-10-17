'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Skeleton And He's Bad To The Bone (Spoilers)

Skeleton left “The Masked Singer” bone-dry on Wednesday.
The crooning carcass was eliminated in a showdown against Butterfly, Flamingo, Leopard, Black Widow and Thingamajig in a return of those costumed celebrities.
Without further ado, the clues to Skeleton’s identity: He said the show is his shot at being a headliner, he’s felt “overshadowed” and discovered that being in the background could make him “more instrumental in orchestrating those around me.”
He sang a decomposed “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” and judge Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed the performer’s identity mid-song.
Finally, skeleton met with grave consequences. He had to unmask:
It was Paul Shaffer, longtime sidekick on David Letterman’s late night talk shows.
