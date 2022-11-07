'The Masked Singer' Reveals Walrus — And Whoa! — It's A Hunk From The '90s

Walrus on “The Masked Singer.” FOX via Getty Images

The latest reveal on “The Masked Singer” will make a smile blossom on your face. Or at least that’s in our opinionations.

On Sunday’s episode ― airing on a different night because of the World Series ― Joey Lawrence was exposed as the man underneath the walrus costume. The bonafide 1990s heartthrob is best known for playing the ditzy but TigerBeat-worthy Joey Russo on the NBC sitcom “Blossom” from 1990 to 1995.

Advertisement

He was beloved for his catchphrase: “Whoa!”

Although Lawrence’s name has been a popular guess among the reality competition show’s judges for years, only Robin Thicke was able to correctly identify his voice.

Thicke’s fellow judges were stumped. Nicole Scherzinger predicted the walrus was Mario Lopez, Ken Jeong guessed John Stamos, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg delivered an odd, but ardent, argument that he was Scott Wolf. But nothing blurred Thicke’s spot-on guess.

Joey Lawrence in 1992. Touchstone Pictures via Getty Images

Advertisement

“It was fun because so many seasons have gone by, and whether it’s Jenny, or Ken, or Robin, you know, they always guess me so, you know, it’s fun to get out there and have some fun for an episode when it was actually me,” Lawrence told the judges after his reveal. “It’s so funny, when it was actually me, none of them guessed me. I mean, well, Robin did, but the other three didn’t.”

Lawrence’s name was brought up as a guess earlier this season, according to Yahoo. Jeong was convinced in early October that the competitors disguised as mummies were Lawrence and his brothers Matthew and Andrew Lawrence (although Jeong forgot Andrew’s name and referred to him as Martin Lawrence, the comedian). The three siblings starred on “Brotherly Love” from 1995 to 1997.

But instead, the trio behind the mummies ended up being another set of TV brothers: Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Barry Williams of “The Brady Bunch.”

Joey Lawrence (center) with his brothers, Andrew Lawrence (left) and Matthew Lawrence in 2012. David Becker via Getty Images

And although the Lawrence brothers didn’t all make an appearance on “The Masked Singer,” Joey Lawrence did tease a new show with his brothers.

Advertisement

“And believe it or not, we’re in talks with Fox about the brothers and I on a brand-new show together for the first time in 15 years,” Lawrence told People in an interview published Monday.