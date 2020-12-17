'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Winner Has Been Unmasked: 'My Heart Is So Open'

Well, it seems that the winner of the fourth season of “The Masked Singer” can’t fight the spotlight.

The singing competition that keeps judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — and viewers at home — in the dark unveiled its top competitors of the season, including its winner this week.

In case you’re not a regular viewer, the show features celebrities in wild costumes singing to the crowd while everyone attempts to guess who is under the mask. Singers are eliminated weekly and reveal who they are upon elimination.

This week — spoiler alert! — none other than singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes was announced as the winner, unveiling her face from under the massive “Sun” costume and mask she’s donned all season.

“To be the winner, my heart is so open. It was just a beautiful experience. i wanted to do something that I thought no one else would do. It felt good to have the audience and the judges and everyone just really feel me and hear me for who I really am,” said Rimes in an interview after the win was announced.

Our winner @leannrimes brought the heat! 🔥



Check out #TheMaskedSinger Facebook page for her full interview: https://t.co/3xa8txi2tl pic.twitter.com/6PvJjPg4fS — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 17, 2020

Behind Rimes was runner-up “Mushroom,” who was unveiled to be singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc. In third place was “Crocodile,” who was Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Oh snap — @nickcarter is telling us all about his experience as #CrocodileMask! 🐊



Head to #TheMaskedSinger Facebook page for his full interview: https://t.co/3xa8txi2tl pic.twitter.com/dtGlW6it5m — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) December 17, 2020

Fans of the show will likely want to tune in a few days for the upcoming premiere of “The Masked Dancer,” a spinoff coming to Fox on Dec. 27.

“The Masked Dancer” will also feature celebrity contestants — but this time, they’ll perform “unique dances, while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities,” per Variety.

Promotions for the show indicate that they’ll be “clues everywhere” for the judges and audience to properly identify the mysterious dancers. An added bonus that doesn’t happen in “The Masked Singer”: Judges will get to hear contestants say a single word in their real voices as a hint for who they truly are.

We can’t wait to see who takes the stage.