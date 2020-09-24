Maskless Woman Tased, Arrested After She Refused To Leave Football Game

The department said the officer advised the woman several times that she had to wear a mask, per school policy. When she repeatedly resisted, claiming she had asthma, the officer warned her that if she did not comply, she would have to leave. After she continually refused his request to exit, Smith told her she would be cited for trespassing and escorted off the premises, according to police.

Her resistance continued, the statement said, and Smith tased her, as he had warned he would, to secure the handcuffs on her wrists.

Kitts, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged with criminal trespassing and other charges are pending, police said. The woman seen interfering may also face charges.

The schools in the Logan Hocking district were placed under lockout protocol because of death threats over the matter, an NBC affiliate reported Thursday.

Kitts did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

