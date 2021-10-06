HuffPost

We’ve been rocking face masks since spring of 2020, and in that time, the variety of options on the market has greatly expanded.

While you may be content with the classic blue disposable masks or a neutral reusable covering, consider mixing things up with an ornate print in vibrant colors. From geometric patterns to fun motifs like fruit or flowers, the possibilities are endless.

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks that have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric. And of course, make sure it fits your face and fully covers your nose and mouth.

Keeping those guidelines in mind, we’ve rounded up TK masks in fun/cool prints.