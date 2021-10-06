Style & Beauty

The Best Face Masks That Come In Fun Prints

You can help stop the spread of COVID -- and look stylish while doing it.
We’ve been rocking face masks since spring of 2020, and in that time, the variety of options on the market has greatly expanded.

While you may be content with the classic blue disposable masks or a neutral reusable covering, consider mixing things up with an ornate print in vibrant colors. From geometric patterns to fun motifs like fruit or flowers, the possibilities are endless.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks that have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric. And of course, make sure it fits your face and fully covers your nose and mouth.

Keeping those guidelines in mind, we've rounded up masks in fun/cool prints.

Echo New York
Get the Fruit Cooling Mask for $12.
Amazon
Get the Weddingstar 3-Ply Cloth Face Mask for $6.99.
Society6
Get the Retro 70s Color Palette III Face Mask for $14.39.
Echo New York
Get the Prowling Ocelot Mask for $12.
Amazon
Get the Sock Fancy Reusable Cloth Face Mask for $10.
Look Human
Get the Cute Koi Fish Face Mask for $18.99.
Echo New York
Get the Multi Expressive Floral Cooling Mask for $15.
Amazon
Get the niBBuns Abstract Ocean Waves Mask for $2.99.
Amazon
Get the WENZENG Vintage Flowers Face Mask for $5.99.
Draper James
Get the Daisy Mask for $2.99.
Baggu
Get the Fabric Mask Set Loop Backyard Fruit for $32.
Amazon
Get the LUOWAN Vibrant Design Face Mask for $6.98.
Echo New York
Get the Leopard Camo Mask for $10.
Society6
Get the Colorful Branching Out 01 Face Mask for $14.39.
Amazon
Get the Edaren Plants 3-Layer Face Mask for $16.99.
Cynthia Rowley
Get the Printed Cotton Mask for $30.
Amazon
Get the LUOWAN Dynamic Pastel Design Face Mask for $6.98.
Amazon
Get the USA GEAR Geometric Face Mask for $9.99.
BaubleBar
Get the Face Mask Set for $8.
barrière
Get the Wavy Print Mask for $15.
Amazon
Get the Weddingstar 3-Ply Cloth Face Mask for $9.99.
Amazon
Get the Edaren Colorful Flower 3-Layer Face Mask for $13.99.
Echo New York
Get the Navy Expressive Floral Cooling Mask for $15.
Lele Sadoughi
Get the Golden Flower Face Masks for $20.
Society6
Get the Impossible Contour Map Face Mask for $14.39.
Amazon
Get the Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask for $7.60.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Get the Printed Face Mask for $9.71.
