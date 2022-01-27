Shopping

COVID-19 Face Masks And Accessories That Won't Ruin Your Makeup

Masks made from silk, breathable inserts and shields that sit off your face for smudge-proof wear.

Leave lipstick and foundation in perfect condition with this nearly<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Piece-Clarity-Mask-Shield/dp/B09QPTNRHL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" contactless mouth shield" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Green-Piece-Clarity-Mask-Shield/dp/B09QPTNRHL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> contactless mouth shield</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/ANESIDORA-Silicone-Mask-Bracket/dp/B08X656PRF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" silicone insert" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ANESIDORA-Silicone-Mask-Bracket/dp/B08X656PRF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> silicone insert</a> that fits into any mask or a friction-free<a href="https://www.amazon.com/ROSEWARD-Mulberry-Filter-Pocket-Adjustable/dp/B08FRV1LHP?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" 100% satin mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ROSEWARD-Mulberry-Filter-Pocket-Adjustable/dp/B08FRV1LHP?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f08c45e4b067cbfa156d86,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> 100% satin mask</a> that won't rub off your makeup.
Amazon
Hot take: I get irritated when my makeup gets smudged from wearing my face mask.

As vain as it sounds, I get a little irked when I take off my mask only to see the remnants of that morning’s foundation and tinted lip balm smeared on the inside of my mask, leaving patchy evidence on my face along with it.

In the grand scheme of things, I understand that a little displaced lipstick is a small price to pay for protecting myself and others from COVID. However, I also understand that I’m not alone in this minor, privileged irritation. Many people who work in professional settings might be required to take off their mask for virtual calls or other in-person interactions, while others may wear their mask on the way to an event or dinner where at that point, it can be safe to remove your mask.

Additionally, marring a mask with makeup might compromise the integrity of the mask, causing more frequent washes and disposals ― another inconvenience all its own.

The masks below can be a great way to provide protection without compromising your desire to keep your makeup in place. Find options that are made from fabric that won’t rub or grip at your makeup, or that use structured designs so the mask sits away from your face.

Note: Cloth masks can help protect you against COVID, but during the current omicron surge, health officials are recommending N95 and KN95 masks (the Chinese equivalent of the U.S. N95 masks) for more protection. The masks mentioned below may also be suitable to wear over KN95 masks.

1
Amazon
A 100% silk mask for a comfortable and rub-free wear
Made from 100% mulberry silk, this adjustable and washable face mask is soft and breathable and the material won't pick up or shift products like lipstick and foundation. The material is also hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, so if you experience acne or irritation with other masks, this might be a good option for you. There's an interior pocket to add a filter insert for added protection.
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
2
Enro
A structured mask with a spacious fit
This three-dimensional structured mask is made from an ultra-breathable and washable material and uses a feather-weight frame to keep the fabric off your skin. Aside from the round and spacious design, this mask uses a filter that captures fine particles and the fabric is treated with an anti-microbial finish. It comes in 13 different colors.
Get it from Enro for $21.50.
3
Atoms
A lightweight mask that behaves like cotton and won’t get your face sweaty
Available in 14 different colors and five sizes, this comfortable and breathable mask may sit tightly to your face, but it won't cause your face to sweat, risking the integrity of your makeup. A copper-lined ionized quartz yarn inner layer offers 84.6% filtration, according to the manufacturer. Plus, this washable mask features soft comfort loops so it's gentle on the ears and suitable for long periods of wear.
Get it from Atoms for $12.
4
Amazon
An insert to keep your mask away from your precious lipstick
If you've been noticing those pesky remnants of makeup on the underside of your mask each time you take it off, this handy insert may be able to help. Made from washable silicone, this bracket can add a three-dimensional structure to any mask and keep fabric off of your face. Simply place it under a tight-fitting mask or sew it to the inside for a smudge-proof wear.
Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $15.98.
5
Amazon
A protective face shield that only touches your face beneath your chin
For full face protection that will leave your makeup intact, this washable face shield uses a removable filter design to reduce stale air buildup and soft silicone around the edge for a comfortable and secure fit. The polycarbonate visor is treated with anti-fog coating to ensure visibility.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
6
Timbuk2
A soft-laundered jersey mask for a friction-free wear
Offered in two sizes and colors, these comfortable and washable masks are made from a soft-laundered jersey material that creates very little friction, leaving your makeup in place. Additionally, it ties above and below the ears for a custom fit and to reduce strain and comes with a hidden pocket for filter inserts.
Get it from Timbuk2 for $20.
7
Amazon
An easy-breathing mask made from skin-friendly materials
Using a contoured wing design that stays off of skin, this mask is made with four layers of skin-friendly and non-woven materials, making it a suitable mask for sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
8
Amazon
A far sitting mask with replaceable filters
Honeywell's four-way stretch knit construction mask has a contoured design that stands off the face for enhanced breathability, better functionally and less contact with your skin. This mask can still maintain its shape even after multiple washings and uses filters that Honeywell says can block more than 95% of micro-sized particles, including virus and bacteria particles.
Get it from Amazon for $18.02.
9
Amazon
A clear mask that hardly touches your face
Constructed from washable polycarbonate plastic, this mask slips behind the ears and lightly sits on the nose while the rest of your face remains contact free. It's available in three different lengths to accommodate a wide variety of face shapes and can be a great option to wear if you are interacting with individuals that depend of facial cues or lip reading in order to communicate.
Get it from Amazon for $13.88.
10
Amazon
A cooling and breathable silicone mask to reduce hot condensation
There's nothing more compromising to makeup than the moist condensation that builds up behind your mask. This breathable and washable mask uses replaceable filters and a silicone reinforcement design. The silicone material also has a low thermal conductivity, creating a much cooler user experience.
Get it from Amazon for $18.50.

