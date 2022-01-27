An insert to keep your mask away from your precious lipstick

If you've been noticing those pesky remnants of makeup on the underside of your mask each time you take it off, this handy insert may be able to help. Made from washable silicone, this bracket can add a three-dimensional structure to any mask and keep fabric off of your face. Simply place it under a tight-fitting mask or sew it to the inside for a smudge-proof wear.