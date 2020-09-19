Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 14 Wounded In Rochester New York

A man and woman were killed and 14 others injured during a mass shooting in Rochester, New York, early Saturday.

The shooting occurred during a backyard gathering. The Rochester Police Department had no suspects in custody as of Saturday afternoon. It’s also unclear how many shooters were involved.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions,” Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters at a press conference before dawn. “Sixteen victims is unheard of.”

The names of victims have not yet been released, but Simmons said that one of the people killed was 18 years old, the other was 22. The ages of those wounded ranged from 17 to 23 years old.

The shooting comes just weeks after Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary and members of his command staff all resigned amid protests demanding accountability for the police killing of Daniel Prude, an unarmed black man who died earlier this year after being hooded and pressed down to the ground.

The RPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information on Saturday’s shooting.