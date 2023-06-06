Multiple Injuries Reported In Shooting After High School Graduation In Richmond, Virginia

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in a Richmond, Virginia, park Tuesday following a high school graduation ceremony.

Virginia Commonwealth University issued several alerts of shots fired near Monroe Park early Tuesday evening.

“The Richmond Police and VCU Police Departments, with support from Virginia State Police and Henrico Police, are on scene near the Altria Theater for a shooting incident,” the alert said. “There is no ongoing threat to the community but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park. Richmond Police are leading the investigation.”

A graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School had just taken place outside the Altria Theater prior to the shooting, according to WTVR.

There are “multiple injures,” Richmond Police Department Public Information Officer Tracy Walker told HuffPost.

Matthew Stanley with the Richmond Public Schools told CNN the shooting took place following the graduation.

“This happened after the Huguenot High School graduation and took place in Monroe Park,” Stanley said. “We have canceled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening.”

