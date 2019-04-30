The Responses To This Girl's Active Shooter Drill Tips Will Break Your Heart

A public service announcement in which a young girl teaches active shooter drills to adults has gone viral.
March For Our Lives, the anti-gun violence movement, released the video captioned #GenerationLockdown on Monday.
“If there was an active shooter, you would all be dead,” the youngster named Kayleigh told employees at a California office.
Kayleigh then calmly explains the importance of remaining silent, not crying and barricading doors during an active shooter situation.
Check out the video here:
